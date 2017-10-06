Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs, who died 6 years ago today

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a message honoring Steve Jobs on the sixth anniversary of Jobs' death.

Six years is a lifetime in the technology industry, but Jobs' influence lives on. The visionary co-founder of the world's most-profitable company died October 5, 2011, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56.

Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.” pic.twitter.com/7aOCPkwU0U — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2017

Jobs was always a charismatic and controversial leader, beloved by many (including millions of Apple fanboys throughout the world). He was equally known for his attention to detail and for a temperament that meant he didn't always play well with others.

In his tweet, Cook used part of the same quote from Jobs he used last month when introducing the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X at Apple's new Steve Jobs theater.

There's lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there. And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours. But somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something's transmitted there. And it's a way of expressing to the rest of our species, our deep appreciation. So we need to be true to who we are. And remember what's really important to us. That's what's going to keep Apple, Apple: is if we keep us, us.

You can listen to last month's presentation on YouTube.