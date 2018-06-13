It's time to address the elephant in the room: This new trailer for Tim Burton's remake of Dumbo.

Following the Oscar-winning Jungle Book and arriving before the forthcoming Lion King reboot, the next Disney animated classic to get the CG-enhanced live-action treatment is the 1941 tale of a flying elephant.

The trailer shows quick flashes of the new digital Dumbo and his home at a stylishly-shot circus, set to a new version of the original film's Oscar-nominated lullaby Baby Mine by Norwegian pop star Aurora. Burton directs Eva Green, Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton, as well as some pink elephants.

Dumbo is set to take flight in March 2019. Jon Favreau's live-action update of The Lion King is set to follow in July.