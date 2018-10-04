Tile Pro, Tile Mate smart trackers get replaceable batteries, improved range

Tile

With the upgrade to the Tile Mate and Tile Pro, Tile is addressing a big complaint about its older smart trackers.

The company has improved its smart tracking tags by making the batteries replaceable, increasing the Bluetooth range, bumping up the volume and adding a new Tile Premium subscription that provides extra services.

Tile's popular smart trackers compete in a crowded field -- the latest includes Samsung's SmartThings tracker -- but because they're limited to Bluetooth, with its lesser range, they're cheaper than those that offer LTE and GPS at $25 for the Mate and $35 for the Pro. Tile Premium costs $30 a year or $3 a month. At the moment, it only supports iOS apps. Android is "coming soon."

Most of the additional capabilities come via the subscription plan, including free battery replacements, the ability to manage a single Tile from multiple accounts, a 30-day location history for retracing your steps, and extended three-year warranty and text access to customer service.

But the new devices also bump up the system's Bluetooth ranges to 150 feet/45.7 meters for the Time Mate and 300 ft/91.4m for the Tile Pro. (The limit for Bluetooth 4.x LE is 328 ft/100m.) And they still offer the perk of being able to make your phone chirp remotely, even if the sound's off and the ability to crowdsource the location of a missing item out of range with other users.