Streaming music service Tidal has a new three-month membership promotion for new customers, for 99 cents for the Premium tier, or $1.99 for the, er, more premium HiFi tier.
Tidal's promotion runs from Wednesday until Jan. 2 and it will revert to $9.99 a month for premium and $19.99 a month for HiFi. (The deal is not available in the UK.)
Like its main competitor Spotify, Tidal's Premium tier is a 320kbps stream, while the HiFi tier offers both lossless FLAC and hi-res MQA.
The deal comes in the wake of a similar offer from Spotify that gives you 3 months for 99 cents, which expires on Dec. 31. Apple Music still offers a free 3-month membership for new subscribers.
Discuss: Tidal offers three months of music for a buck
