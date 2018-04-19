CNET también está disponible en español.

Thor's hammer is being used in surgery and it's glorious

If you're going to be hit with a hammer under anesthesia, might as well be hit by the best hammer of all.

marvels-thor-001-2-1

It's not a nice thing to imagine, but it happens: Sometimes people under anesthesia are being hit by big-ass hammers by surgeons who are just doing their job. 

The tool used is called a surgical hammer, and they're typically used in large joint orthopaedics, like hip and knee replacements. If you've ever had your hip or knee replaced you've probably been hit by a surgical hammer. 

I'm sorry. 

This is what hammering someone's joints with a surgical hammer looks like.  

thor

 www.courses.com.au  

Now let's take a look at the hammer being used in the above photo.

hammer

 www.courses.com.au  

Oh my god. It is Mjölnir, the hammer of Thor

This is a real thing. Surgeons in Sydney, Australia have been using this custom built surgical hammer, built in the image of Mjölnir, in actual surgeries. It was used for the first time in March this year in Wagga Wagga hospital (yes, Wagga Wagga is a real place) after being constructed by a biomedical engineering firm in Sydney.

Here's what it looks like in comparison to regular, trash surgical hammer that is now completely redundant and useless in the face of Mjölnir.

comparison

 www.courses.com.au  

Here's hoping the surgeons proved themselves worthy of wielding it. 

Thanks to Courses for sending this in.

