Thor's roommate Daryl survived Thanos' deadly Infinity War snap

So half of the universe survived Thanos' deadly snap in Avengers: Infinity War. As far as we know, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was one of them -- and so, apparently, was his Australian roomie Daryl.
Actor Daley Pearson, who plays Daryl in a serious of funny short films with Hemsworth, posted a Twitter video on Sunday wishing Thor a belated happy birthday. (Hemsworth turned 35 on Saturday.) In the video, he said that while Daryl survived Thanos' massacre, many of his co-workers did not, which means weekend work shifts for poor Daryl.
"Happy Birthday Thor," Pearson's character Daryl wrote. "Sorry it's late, but I'm working weekends since 'The Snap.'"
Daryl's a little irked at the God of Thunder, though, pleading for his roomie to get on Wi-Fi somewhere and transfer him some rent money.
