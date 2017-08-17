Doctor Strange advises Thor in new 'Ragnarok' trailer

"Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend," Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tells the hammer-wielding superhero in the new international trailer from Marvel for "Thor: Ragnarok."

But that doesn't scare Thor (Chris Hemsworth) one bit. He just so happens to have his own "dire plans for destiny."

This international trailer, posted on YouTube on Wednesday, features much of the same footage from the San Diego Comic-Con trailer. It shows Hela the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett), Heimdall (Idris Elba), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and more. It's clear Doctor Strange's cameo is the main attraction here.

It will be interesting to find out how much we'll actually see Doctor Strange in "Thor: Ragnarok" or if this is more setup for his role in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters in October in the UK and Australia and November in the US.