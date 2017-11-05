No one likes interruptions during a movie. Except maybe this one.

Talk-show host James Corden halted an advance showing of "Thor: Ragnarok" at Pacific Theatres at the Grove in Los Angeles this week and spoke to the perplexed audience while stagehands set up goofy low-budget props.

But then the attendees were thunderstruck as Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, showed up in the flesh (and a terrible wig). Hemsworth was soon joined by his fellow cast members Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Goldblum, who proceeded to act out a condensed version of the film.

Corden, host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," told the audience they were experiencing 4D cinema, leaving a clueless Hemsworth to inquire, "What is 4D cinema again?"

"I think those poor people just want to watch the movie," declared Blanchett.

Watch the 11-minute video to check out what they were treated to instead (video contains possible movie spoilers).

Highlights include a terribly flimsy Mjolnir, Ruffalo wearing his Hulk Hands on the wrong hands, Goldblum chomping popcorn and watching with the crowd as well as Blanchett's oh-so-adorable stuffed guard dog.