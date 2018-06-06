Thor: Ragnarok is now on Netflix: Every way you can watch

Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok is now on Netflix, making the Marvel movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo available with just a few taps.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

The movie debuted on the service Tuesday, as part of Disney's ongoing deal with Netflix that will conclude in 2019 when Disney launches its own streaming service. (On a related note by the way, Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives to Netflix on June 26, see the full list of June Netflix arrivals and departures here).

And while a Netflix subscription -- costing $11, £8 and AU$14 per month -- is fairly ubiquitous, you may want to consider purchasing the movie if you want to see its special features or have the ability to watch without an internet connection.

Thor: Ragnarok has been available to purchase for a few months now, arriving to digital stores like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now on February 20 and Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on March 6.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to Disney's Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

And if you are looking for where you can stream or buy every other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, check out our full roundup here.