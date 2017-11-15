Enlarge Image ThinkGeek

Thor's hammer is the best weapon a superhero or god could own.

It smashes even the most intimidating foes, but it also absorbs energy and helps its master perform a number of impressive tasks.

The hammer -- named Mjolnir -- also always returns to Thor no matter where it may have been misplaced.

Sadly, Thor's hammer isn't having the best of days when Hela gets ahold of it in "Thor: Ragnarok." (Don't worry, we won't spoil it for you.)

While Thor is the only one who can utilize Mjolnir, now thanks to ThinkGeek us mere mortals can use it to help fix a leaking faucet or hang an artwork.

ThinkGeek is selling a perfect replica of Thor's Mjolnir but instead of being a prop, it also stores a 44-piece toolset inside.

Thor's Mjolnir toolbox includes a basic hammer (duh), pliers, tape measure, level, screwdriver, wrench, ratcheting wrench, sockets and utility knife.

The geeky toolbox retails exclusively on ThinkGeek for $100 (roughly £76, AU$132) and measures 15 tall x 9 wide x 6 inches (38 by 22 by 15 cm).

The toolbox does not come with a superhero sidekick, but maybe now you won't turn into the Hulk when you have a broken chair leg that needs fixing but you can't find your tools.