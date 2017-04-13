Holy Marvel-DC rivalry! Batman reacts to 'Thor' trailer

Turnabout is fair play, even in the comics universe. Back in March, the Avengers were shown reacting to the new trailer for "Justice League" (hint: Tony Stark will put his checking-account balance up against Bruce Wayne's any day).

So on Tuesday, Fandango's MovieClips Trailers released a similarly snarky video showing Wayne himself (Ben Affleck) reacting to the new "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer that was released Monday, in which Thor faces off against Hulk (aka "a friend from work").

Wayne doesn't look that bothered by Thor's antics, actually, but when Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) shows up, she at least has a little bit more of a reaction -- especially when learning the Marvel movie comes out two weeks before DC's big blockbuster. Overall, the "Avengers react to Justice League" trailer is snappier, but watch this one just to see the articles Affleck's and Gadot's characters are reading before they're distracted by the trailer. Armpit hair, indeed.

"Justice League" hits theaters Nov. 17 in the US and UK and Nov. 16 in Australia. "Thor: Ragnarok" opens Nov. 3 in the US and Oct. 27 in the UK, with no Australia date yet given.