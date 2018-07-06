This year’s Amazon Prime Day is longer than ever (The 3:59, Ep. 424)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon Prime Day starts July 16 and is 36 hours long.
- Google is in the middle of a Gmail controversy.
- The EU Parliament rejects a measure that threatened memes on the internet.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
