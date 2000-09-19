This week's tech IPOs signal end of drought

Topping the list of about seven technology IPOs is TTM Technologies, a Redmond, Wash.-based company that provides manufacturing services for printed circuit boards used in products such as routers, switches and servers.

The number of IPOs and amount of money expected to be raised is based on research by CommScan. Other research companies may have different totals.

TTM plans to raise $105 million through the sale of 7.5 million shares at a range of $13 to $15. The company has applied to trade under the ticker symbol "TTMI." Robertson Stephens will handle the sale.

TTM, which stands for "time-to-market," helps customers shorten the time it takes to bring new products to market.

"We have a company that's been growing rather dramatically over the last couple of years," said David Menlow, president of the IPO Financial Network. "They're involved in a sector of the market that is going to make them more desirable for other companies because it allows them to have a shorter period of time to roll out technology."

TTM's customers include Lucent, Eastman Kodak and General Electric.

Analysts also are focusing on the IPO of Inrange Technologies, a Mount Laurel, N.J.-based company that makes networking and switching equipment primarily for computer storage networks.

Inrange plans to raise $100 million through the sale of 7.7 million shares at a range of $12 to $14. The company has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INRG." Salomon Smith Barney will handle the sale.

These are some of the other technology companies planning IPOs this week:

Omnisky, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based company that provides wireless services for handheld devices, plans to raise $100 million through the sale of 9.1 million shares at a range of $10 to $12. The company has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OMNY." Credit Suisse First Boston will handle the sale.

Zengine, a Fremont, Calif.-based company that provides e-commerce services, plans to raise $60.2 million through the sale of 4.3 million shares at a range of $13 to $15 each. Zengine has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ZNGN." William Blair will handle the sale.

Viryanet, an Israeli company that provides Web-based business-to-business software for the services industry, plans to raise $49.5 million through the sale of 4.5 million shares at a range of $10 to $12. Viryanet has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VRYA." Chase Hambrecht & Quist will handle the sale.