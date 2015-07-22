This week's PS4, PS3 and Vita PSN deals revealed

Sony has released its weekly PlayStation Store update, and with it, the latest selection of deals are now available on PS4, PS3, and Vita.
As is now the norm, there are deals for both PlayStation Plus members and non-Plus members. Some of the highlights from each sale follow:
PSN sale:
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (PS4) -- $40
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited - Imperial Edition (PS4) -- $53.49
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) -- $10
- Transistor (PS4) -- $5
- Bastion (PS4) -- $3.45
- The Evil Within Season Pass (PS4)-- $13.49
PlayStation Plus member-only sale:
- PixelJunk Monsters: Ultimate HD (Vita) -- $12
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate (Vita) -- $12
- Attacking Zegeta (PS4) -- $5
- Fluster Cluck (PS4) -- $5
- Frozen Synapse Prime (Vita) -- $16
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds Complete Collection (PS3) -- $20
Also of note for Plus members are the discounted pre-orders on a selection of upcoming PSN games, including N++, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and Galak-Z.
You can check out the full list of Plus-only deals here and those for everyone here.
