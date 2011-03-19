This week in Crave: The 'Eye, Robot' edition

Too busy relocating to your new Tron home to keep up with Crave this week? Here's what you missed while you were trading in your comfy couches for stone-cold furniture only an isomorphic algorithm could love.
If contact lenses make you nervous, you sure ain't going to like the eye-swimming microbot.
Microsoft's Dr. Kinect scrubbed in.
Will Tiny Wings outfly Angry Birds?
From iPad 1 to iPad 2: How to transfer your data.
But, as Kent reminds us, there are iPad alternatives.
Component video is MIA on some 2011 Blu-ray players. Here's why.
We don't have Batman: Arkham City yet, but at least we have the trailer.
Convert your Honda Civic to an all-electric--for a steep fee.
Got a story idea for us? Don't worry about fees! Just send it on in to crave at cnet dot com.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.