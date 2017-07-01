This website lets you create your very own cat purr

Purrli.com

Purrli is one of those internet things you didn't know you needed, but immediately you can't live without it. Purrli.com lets you create a custom cat purr, and is absolutely purrfect for background noise during a long day at work away from your favorite feline friends.

The most entrancing part of the site is the breadth of customization, allowing you to make a unique purr suitable for any need.

Need to boost your energy? Max out the Happy, Lively and Overjoyed settings. If you're looking for more of a relaxing deep focus vibe, move the scale toward Relaxed, Steady and Sleepy (maybe not too much if you're at work).

A purr generator is a breakthrough for folks like me who spontaneously combust around cats in real life, but still love and appreciate them from a distance. For my own health, this is probably as close as I'll be getting to a kitty anytime soon.