Alphabet's newest smartwatch is not what you'd expect

Verily Life Sciences, formerly known as Google Life Sciences and owned by Google parent company Alphabet, has unveiled a new smartwatch -- one you'll probably never wear.

The Study Watch features a simple circular e-ink display that only shows the date and time. It's not intended to be a consumer product but instead passively records a person's health data for medical research studies. The watch has multiple physiological and environmental sensors that can measure heart rate, electrodermal activity and inertial movements.

In a blog post, Verily explains how the encrypted data from the watch would be uploaded and processed through the company's cloud service using algorithms and machine learning. Verily is hoping to use the Study Watch to gather data as part of the Personalized Parkinson's Project, which studies the progression of the disease, as well as the Baseline study, which explores how people's bodies are affected over time by disease.