This sensor learns what allergens make you sneezy

Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

It looked like a small, bronze submarine on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. But the Sensio Air wants to be the silver bullet allergy sufferers need before they go outside. It's an allergen tracker that works with an app and sensors placed in various cities to learn what makes your allergies act up and predict when you'll need to be on guard.

The Sensio Air is available in the US for $299 for a small unit and $1,000 for a large one. Here's how the Sensio Air system works: You keep the Sensio Air in your home, where it tracks particles like dust, pollen and mold. When you start to have allergy symptoms, you track them in the Sensio Air's Android or iOS app. That app connects with 220 sensors the company has placed throughout the world that measure environmental conditions like pollution and weather. The app uses all that information to learn what allergens set off your symptoms and will give you warnings if it looks like air conditions will bother you.

