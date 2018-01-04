Enlarge Image Moodo

No product is safe from the onslaught of technology -- even the candles, oils and diffuser you deploy to keep your house smelling like an autumnal forest. A scent machine called Moodo aims to smarten up your home's aroma with Wi-Fi-connectivity and integration with Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated assistant. The $189 Moodo (roughly £140/AU$240) will be on display at the CES trade show next week in Las Vegas.

The Moodo's scents come from a group of four pods, called "scent families," that are filled with scented beads that last for 60 hours of continual use. You have a few options to create the smellscape of your fantasies: You can change the intensity of each pod through the companion app, ask Alexa (if you have an Alexa-enabled device) or select the shuffle mode that automatically adjust the levels to prevent you from becoming "nose blind," according to Moodo.

A home that's pleasing to the nose and technologically advanced doesn't come cheap. A starter pack that includes the machine and three scene families (aka 12 pods) costs $189 for a plug-in Moodo or $209 (about £155/AU$265) for a battery-operated model. Additional scent families cost about $30 each (£20/AU$40).