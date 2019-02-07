Chris Monroe/CNET

In these days of porch-piracy-run-amok, it's not a bad idea to install an outdoor security camera. You can get alerts of deliveries, unexpected activity and potentially even criminals at work.

I've long been intrigued by the Ring option, but less enthusiastic about the price. Thankfully, Costco has a deal running now -- for members only, natch -- that helps soften the blow.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $149.99 -- a price that includes a Ring Chime and one year of Ring cloud recording. (Those two items have a combined value of $60). Price at Amazon (and pretty much everywhere else) for just the doorbell: $200.

For those unfamiliar with it, the Ring is a smart doorbell that offers live video feeds, motion alerts, two-way voice communication and a rechargeable, removable battery pack. (It can also be hardwired.)

CNET reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in 2017 and gave it 3.5 stars. But I recently saw one of these "in action": A friend was visiting from out of town and having another friend pick up his HelloFresh deliveries. The Ring notified him of front-door activity, at which point he checked the video and discovered that, yep, his box had been dropped off. Then he was able to ping the friend to retrieve it.

Ring also has a crowdsourcing component (via the Neighbors app) that lets you connect with other Ring owners in the area to get crime alerts, share videos and, potentially, catch crooks.

Something else I didn't know: If the Ring itself gets stolen, you can get a replacement for free.

Now playing: Watch this: A better battery design makes Ring's new doorbell buzz

Where I think people get a little miffed is that after the usual 30-day cloud-storage trial is over, the Ring stops recording video -- unless you pay for a subscription. That costs $3 per month or $30 annually -- a pretty reasonable rate, IMHO -- or $10/$100 for the Protect Plus option (which offers little bang for the buck, again IMHO).

This is a $260 Ring bundle for $150. I have to say I'm mighty tempted. Your thoughts?

Read more: How to install the Ring Video Doorbell 2

Read more: 7 ways to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!