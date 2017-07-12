Getty Images

The ransomware epidemic continues.

Security firm McAfee discovered the latest attack, called LeakerLocker, which affects Android phones through apps downloaded from the Google Play store.

Most ransomware locks up your files or hard drive, but LeakerLocker takes your private data and browsing history and threatens to share it with the friends and family on your contact list if you don't pay $50.

McAfee identified two apps in the Google Play store that carry LeakerLocker: Wallpapers Blur HD and Booster & Cleaner Pro.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

