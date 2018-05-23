This PS4 controller steals liberally from Xbox -- but I still want one

Enlarge Image Scuf

In terms of high-end customizable gamepads, Xbox players have the Microsoft Xbox Elite controller. While the PlayStation 4 doesn't have an equivalent controller, third-party accessory maker Scuf is trying to fill that gap.

Scuf just announced its Vantage controller for PS4, and it gives off heavy Microsoft Xbox Elite vibes (just look at those back paddle buttons). This behemoth packs in way more buttons than your standard controllers, with four back paddles, two extra programmable side buttons, and a touchpad you can tap to instantly mute your game. With all these extra buttons you get plenty of possibilities for remapping and customizing the gamepad -- so you can't blame your controller for your gaming losses.

If you want the Scuf Vantage you'll have to cough up some dough. It costs $170 (which converts to about £125 or AU$225) to buy the controller or $200 (about £150/AU$265) if you want the wireless option.

Pre-orders are open now with the controller shipping to the US and Canada in August 2018.