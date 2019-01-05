This little PepsiCo snack robot is a vending machine on wheels

PepsiCo

A fleet of snack-filled robots are now delivering quick bites to students at one California university.

PepsiCo's Hello Goodness-branded snackbots, which look like food coolers on wheels, started operation Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. The robots can be summoned with an iOS app to any of 50 spots across the college's 175-acre campus, allowing students to pick up snacks like chips and iced tea.

It doesn't appear the robots distribute beer or other alcohol at this time (if I saw a rolling cooler robot at a college campus, of course I'd wonder about that), but I've asked PepsiCo to confirm.

The robots can travel 20 miles (32 kilometers) on a single charge, and include a camera with headlights for seeing pathways and all-wheel drive capabilities for steep hills.