This is the panic inside a plane when it catches fire

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Zero Boy/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I'm not sure how I'd react if a plane I was in caught fire.

I hope I'd be reasonably sanguine.

I'm fairly sure, however, that I wouldn't immediately pull out my phone and start filming the panic of myself and others.

On Friday, an American Airlines flight destined for Miami caught fire just before takeoff at Chicago's O'Hare airport.

As the right-side engine poured smoke and flames, passengers were quickly evacuated, but several people suffered minor injuries.

And somebody decided to film the panic. The footage was reportedly posted to a Facebook page before it ended up on other Facebook pages and finally was released on YouTube.

It shows passengers rushing for the exit with some frantically shouting: "Go! Go! Go!"

While some try to be calm, others are clearly panicked.

There isn't much room in the aisles. Passengers exit one by one.

Even as they slide frantically down the emergency chute, the intrepid cameraman continues to film.

This person isn't the first to choose to record events as the fright occurs.

Three years ago, an Asiana Airlines 777 crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport.

Samsung exec David Eun was on that plane.

He offered tweets and photographs and messages that most people seemed to have survived.

Sadly, three passengers did not, and 187 others were injured.

It's a very modern instinct to film anything and everything that occurs. It's something that so many can't help but do these days.

From this footage, it doesn't look as if the filming passenger got in the way of anyone who was simply trying to escape, and as he turns the camera on himself, it's clear that he, too, is very frightened. But not too frightened to film.

American Airlines didn't respond to a request for comment.