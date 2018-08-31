This is the iPhone XS, reportedly

Enlarge Image 9to5Mac

Where do you go after X? (Apple skipped the iPhone 9, after all.)

The answer, according to 9to5Mac, is the iPhone XS. And according to the popular Apple blog, you're looking at the first pictures of Apple's new phones right now, immediately above.

9to5Mac believes that both the expected 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models of the new iPhone will be named iPhone XS, and it makes some sense -- Apple's "S" phones have traditionally been the ones that take an existing leap in design (like the iPhone X) and add improved components and new features under the hood.

Just this morning, Apple invited journalists to its new Ring headquarters for an event on Sept. 12, when it's widely expected to reveal the new iPhones, among other announcements. And it just so happens that the invite prominently hinted at a new gold color -- 9to5Mac says that both iPhone XS models will be offered in gold, the first time for an iPhone X design.

This is probably a good time to point out that the iPhone X is technically pronounced "iPhone 10," but it's going to be harder to resist saying "X" than ever if this report is true. Personally, I can't wait to call it the "iPhone Excess" at every opportunity.

It was similarly fun for us Apple watchers when the iPhone 6S turned out to be a success for the company.

A new Apple Watch may also be on tap at the Sept. 12 event, as 9to5Mac also claims Thursday to have a first look at the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.