This is President Obama's most retweeted tweet ever

Of all the facts and figures in the 8-year presidency of 44th US President Barack Obama, nobody will remember that it's this tweet that was his most retweeted yet. And that is why we shall document and preserve this moment for you.

With almost 600,000 retweets (and over 1 million "likes") at the time of posting, the tweet corresponded to a line Obama spoke during his Farewell Address to the nation on Tuesday.

"I'm asking you to believe," Obama said, "Not in my ability to create change, but in yours."

The end of Obama's farewell speech also echoed words from the outgoing President's campaign trail, "Yes we can. Yes we can. Yes we can."

The farewell tweet capped Barack Obama's Twitter life as president in retweet popularity, Twitter told CNET in an email, beating out tweets about gay marriage rights, the Ahmed Mohamed clock incident, joining Twitter under his own account (6 years into his presidency), and the high cost of incarceration.