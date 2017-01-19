'This is fine' dog meme now an endearing pixelated game

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Chances are you've seen KC Green's illustration of a cartoon dog wearing a hat and sitting at a table calmly commenting "This is fine" while flames surround him.

It was one of the most popular memes of 2016, often shared on social media during the US presidential election when voters just couldn't deal with reality anymore.

Now the meme character is the subject of a free game created by developer Nick Kaman.

"This game is an attempt to capture how I felt and how those around me felt after the results of the 2016 election," Kaman wrote on the game's site.

In the game, you play as the hat-wearing dog as he attempts to put out the raging fire with an extinguisher that only sprays pink hearts at the dangerous flames.

One part of the fire refuses to go out, but that's fine, because the dog's pals -- a cat, a frog and a bird -- join him in roasting marshmallows on the stubborn flame.

It's a short game, but somehow it feels comforting to play it in these trying times.

