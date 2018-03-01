This guy is selling his vintage computer collection on Twitter

Journalist Benj Edwards took to Twitter on Monday offering up his collection of vintage computers for sale. Here's what he had to say:
Does anybody want to buy a computer collection I have been gathering since 1993? This is less than half of it [in the image displayed above and in his original post below]. I am considering a move, and I'm not sure these can go with me to the new place. Would love to keep them all together somehow. Want to start a museum?
Edwards added a link in a follow-up Tweet to a list of his complete collection, categorized by type such as "Non-IBM PC Compatible Computers" and "IBM PC Original, Compatible, or Derivative Computers."
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.