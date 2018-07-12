Can an algorithm used to pair medical school students with residency programs find you your soul mate? Or, at least, get you out of the house and on a date?
If you use dating app Hinge, you'll be finding out.
The app's new feature, called Most Compatible, rolls out Wednesday on iOS. Every 24 hours, it serves up a suggestion for someone who is your best match. In a statement, Hinge said early market tests showed people were eight times more likely to go on a date with their Most Compatible match than a regular match.
In order to make these matches, Hinge is using the Gale Shapley algorithm -- an algorithm that's been applied to various situations like matching med students and residency programs.
Hinge lets you like or comment on people's profiles as a way of making a connection. There's no swiping involved. Most Compatible takes all that data into consideration.
The feature will be available to Android users July 17.
Discuss: This dating app promises you a compatible match every 24 hours
