This could be our first look at the 'affordable' 2018 iPhone

We may be getting an early look at the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that is rumored to release this September.

Renders of the 2018 iPhone were shared by MySmartPrice in conjunction with mobile leaker and renderer Onleaks. Onleaks says he bases his renders on factory CAD info, but it's worth noting that these are not official Apple renders. So they should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the video potentially gives us our best look yet, showing the upcoming iPhone from all angles.

Apple is rumored to release three new iPhones this fall. One of them is the 6.1-inch LCD model, which is said to keep the design of the iPhone X but cost hundreds of dollars less.

According to MySmartPrice, the 2018 iPhone could come with a glass backing for wireless charging (like the 2017 iPhones), and only one rear camera (like the iPhone 8). It's also said to have Apple's new A12 chip. We'll possibly hear more about this iPhone closer to September.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.