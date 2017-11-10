This chatbot will tackle scammers by wasting their time

Netsafe

Netsafe, a New Zealand based online safety organisation, has developed an artificially intelligent email bot called Re:scam, which tackles email spammers and scammers by wasting their time.

Here's how it works: any time you encounter a scam email, all you have to do is forward that email onto Re:scam (me@rescam.org) which will then engage in conversation with the scammer.

"Re:scam can take on multiple personas, imitating real human tendencies with humour and grammatical errors, and can engage with infinite scammers at once," says Netsafe.

It may take several email exchanges for the scammer to realise he or she isn't talking to a human, effectively reducing the scammer's potential victims.

Once the conversation has been terminated, Re:scam will even send a copy of the email chain back to you, providing you with the opportunity to laugh at the foolishness of your scammer.