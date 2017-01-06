This CES 2017 robot can be controlled by one hand

6 The Ziro robot hand controller in action

Earlier at CES, we saw the Lego Boost announced -- a kit that lets you build and control Lego robots. Ziro is a similar kit, by the company ZeroUI, but it lets you build robots out of any material and control them with a smart glove.

Ziro has three parts to it: a motorized module, a wireless glove to control that module and an app to animate/program modules. The idea is that you build the modules into your robot. You program those modules with the Ziro app. And you remote control your creation using a smart glove worn on one hand.

Ziro is aimed at kids and their creativity, ZeroUI Raja Jasti told me at CES. He said he wants to empower kids to create and design robots out of anything -- emphasizing the use of eco-friendly materials over plastic.

Jasti's passion is matched by the fun of seeing someone control a robot with just their hand. In a demonstration, a man wearing the Ziro smart glove moved his hand slightly forward. At the same time, a robot (that looked like a famous droid from a large movie franchise) moved forward. Then, the man twisted his hand in a circular motion. The robot spun in a circle.

Jasti said that they have already gotten Ziro kits into some schools, but the kit can also be used at home. Ziro could be this generation's Erector Set.

The Ziro starter kit includes a smart glove, two modules and parts for a trike assembly base. Ziro is available to preorder for $150 (which converts to £120 and AU$200) and be available in the spring of 2017.