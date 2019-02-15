Hisense

I realize you might be a little sick of TV deals right about now, what with a whole month's worth of them leading up to the Super Bowl. But when I spot a good one, I gotta share.

This one? Pretty darn good. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Hisense 60R6E 60-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for $448 shipped (plus tax). That's $50 off the already-amazing price and only the second time this model has dipped this low.

Although Chinese TV-maker TCL is getting most of the attention these days, Hisense is starting to get some recognition as well, offering similarly good products and similarly low prices. (Here's an overview of what Hisense unveiled at CES 2019, if you're interested.)

The 60R6E may be "last year's model," but 2018 was an awesome year for TVs. It offers 4K resolution, HDR compatibility (learn more about HDR from CNET's Geoffrey Morrison), dual-band Wi-Fi and the awesomeness that is built-in Roku.

There are only a couple dozen reviews from Walmart buyers, but they average out to 4.3 stars. I'll admit I kind of like the idea of buying from Walmart, just because it makes for easier returns should the need arise.

So now for the most important question: What to watch? Because I consume a fair bit of TV, I thought I'd share a few Netflix recommendations: Adam Ruins Everything, BoJack Horseman (give it a few episodes), Friends from College, Planet Earth II and the best show you've never heard of, Travelers.

What under-the-radar shows or movies are you watching and loving right now?

Bonus deal: I've been using the same Dyson handheld vacuum for nine years. Still works like a champ. Sure, you pay a premium for Dyson gear, but I think it's worth it.

Dyson

Today there's no premium. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the manufacturer-refurbished Dyson V6 Car + Boat Cordless Handheld Vacuum is $87.99 with promo code JUST4DYSON. It originally sold for $300 -- and before that, $500!

The V6 runs for up to 20 minutes on a charge. It's perfect for cleaning up little pockets of debris here and there, but especially for cleaning cars. It comes with a variety of attachments and a six-month Dyson warranty.

The newer V7 has slightly better battery life (30 minutes), but it also weighs more -- and costs $200. I'm not saying the V6 is the last handheld vac you'll ever need to buy, but $88 for it is an absolute steal.

Read CNET's Dyson V6 review (which is a bit out of date in that Dyson now includes a bunch of attachments, not just one) to learn more.

