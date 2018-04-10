This 12-year-old solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

VCG via Getty Images

It is estimated that less than 5.8 percent of the world's population can solve the Rubik's Cube. But one boy in China can solve three -- while juggling them -- in five minutes and six seconds.

12-year-old Que Jianyu demonstrated this talent last December on the set of Dream of China, a Chinese reality talent show, Shanghaiist wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Christmas came early for the boy that day, when two judges from the Guinness World Records who were also present gave him recognition for the fastest time recorded solving three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them.

It's not the first time Que has been awarded the GWR. When he was seven, the boy set a record for being the youngest person to solve a 3X3 Rubik's Cube blindfolded. Que is also listed on the World Cube Association.

Que's talent has earned him popularity among children's talent shows, according to the South China Morning Post, which described his appearance on a children's talent show in Australia called Little Big Shots, where he solved three Rubik's Cubes using his hands and feet.

