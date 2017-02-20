At some point you have to wonder if Nerf is going to ease off the foam-pellet arms race.

Hasbro's Nerf line of blasters, crossbows and other toys has gone to a new level of extreme with the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, a two-handed bright-colored beast that holds 100 Nerf Rival foam balls at once and can fire them rapidly with ease.

I tried the Nemesis in Hasbro's Toy Fair 2017 showroom in New York City, and fired some rounds at a series of circular target-holes.

Sarah Tew/CNET

It seemed pretty accurate, but the balls fire fast: a miss or two sent sprays of foam balls flying at everyone in the room. Be forewarned: the Nemesis is for 14-year-olds and up only. It also requires six D batteries, and no, I don't know about estimated battery life. But the Nemesis does support a separate rechargeable battery pack. Nerf has safety glasses for use with the Rival, which I'd recommend you wear.

Hasbro

The Nemesis, at $100, costs a lot more than the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000, a spring-cocked blaster arriving this spring for $45. But you're paying for power, I guess. The Nemesis arrives this fall, so you have time to get prepared.