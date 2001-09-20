Think twice about encryption controls

In response to the Sept. 18 article, "U.S. citizens back encryption controls:" I usually do not respond to news articles but this is one I felt I had to say something about. I personally feel that encryption without back doors should not be banned. If strong encryption is such an issue, then the government should invest the capital needed to break the back doors. When I, as an individual, use encryption to protect what I believe to be sensitive information, I want it to be protected from anyone and everyone. If you force people to used weak encryption, what's to stop someone other than the government from intercepting and accessing the information? After recent events, this is not the time to go down the road of making laws--just to feel as though you are doing something--by stamping over the privacy of others. As your article pointed out, "Congress was quick to blame sophisticated encryption methods for the massive intelligence failure." I argue that it was the government?s slow reaction to a changing world that caused the "massive intelligence failure." Laws banning creativity will not solve the underlying problem. Congress needs to stop, assess the situation and not be so quick to place blame. Technology is not the enemy and it should not suffer because someone decides to misuse it! Tommie Jackson Jr.

