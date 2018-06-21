The high price of Apple products can make them a worthy target for thieves, and some thieves are getting creative in ways to steal them. Or at least taking inspiration from pop culture.
Burglars broke into a Best Buy in Dunwoody, Georgia and stole over $100,000 worth of Apple products, according to local news channel WSBTV and confirmed to CNET by the Dunwoody Police Department.
According to the police report, the burglars cut a hole through the roof of the Best Buy and then rappelled down Mission Impossible-style to get into the building. From there they cut a hole into a wall to gain access to a storage area where the Apple products are kept. Then they left with the Apple loot.
The burglars have not been found yet.
This isn't the only high-impact Apple robbery in recent months. Last year thieves stole about $370K worth of iPhone Xs off of a UPS truck while it was delivering the iPhones to an Apple store in San Francisco.
Best Buy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Thieves rappel Mission Impossible-style to steal $100K in Apple goods from Best Buy
