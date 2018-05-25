CNET también está disponible en español.

$1.2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen since 2017, says report

Cryptocurrency has skyrocketed in value over the past year, so it shouldn't be too surprising that thieves want a piece of the pie.

It's estimated that about $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen since the beginning of 2017, according to the Anti-Phishing Working Group (via Reuters). This estimate includes both reported and unreported theft.

The report also says that only 20 percent or less of this stolen cryptocurrency has been recovered and that law enforcement is having a hard time finding these criminals.

