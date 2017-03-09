These teardowns reveal what's actually inside the Nintendo Switch

iFixit

One of the fun parts of any new gadget launch is the inevitable teardowns, where dedicated tech sleuths get out their tools and soldering irons and take apart everything from new laptops and phones to game consoles.

The Nintendo Switch has already gotten two major teardown by established names in the field, TechInsights and iFixit. Both teardowns detail the Nvidia Tegra CPU inside, but TechInsights found the system's 32GB of storage came from Samsung, while iFixit's unit had a Toshiba 32GB module.

Also interesting, the TechInsights teardown speculates as to why some people have had trouble with Bluetooth connectivity on their Joy-Con controllers, especially the left one:

TechInsights

"In our right Joy-Con, pictured below, we see a pretty bare bones BT antenna design: a connector, a wire and a very small antenna...[but] there is indeed no antenna in this location in the left controller. This points to a possible explanation for the more frequent issues experienced with the left controller."

If you're interested in a more in-depth look under the shell of the Nintendo Switch, the TechInsights teardown is here, while the iFixit teardown is here.