These trending YouTube videos make a slam dunk

Every week, I try to stay on top of what is trending on YouTube because I always find new music videos from top artists, sports replays that people watch over and over, and tons of videos of whatever is the big news of the day. But there are also hidden gems that I might miss if I didn't jump in to see why they're so popular right now.

This week I found a collection of cool videos you should definitely check out. They don't follow any specific theme, but I'm sharing them here because I found them either funny or interesting.

To start, YouTuber IISuperwomanII makes tons of funny videos, but this one that conveys what people are really thinking at work got me laughing. It's over-exaggerated, I think (I hope), but I'm betting you'll see some similarities with your workplace.

Next, from the YouTube channel called List25, you get to see a list of things you learned when you were young that turned out to be wrong. Wait, you CAN start a sentence with because?

I don't usually do sports replays in these posts, but when YouTuber The Shimmy Master posted this Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk from the NBA All Star game this weekend, I had to share. You're not going to get a dunk photo with Steph Curry in it, apparently.

Finally, this last one is so good it's almost worthy of an article on its own. Popular stunt and action video guys Dude Perfect bring in a billiards trick-shot master to demonstrate his best tricks. Seriously, can these even be real?

