These concept OLEDs from LG Display are closer to reality than you think

Most of the new TVs I saw last week at CES are actually coming to market in 2017, but some of the coolest won't be available for sale. Unless you're an airport, a fast food restaurant or a jewelry store with a penchant for flashy signage.
The epicenter of display coolness was the white-walled, private booth of LG Display. There I found numerous 77-inch OLED screens, some stuck together back-to-back and some wrapped around columns large enough to support the roof of Terminal 4 at JFK. There were transparent OLEDs, OLED video walls and even a display showing how an OLED screen can act as a speaker (the last is actually coming to market later this year, thanks to Sony.) There were even a few LCDs.
As one of the biggest display manufacturers in the world, LGD supplies not only LG Electronics but Sony, Vizio and many other clients. In addition to TV-sized and larger displays, it also makes small screens found in phones, PCs, laptops and cars. They wouldn't allow me to take photos or video of the small-screen stuff this year, but in years past that's where I found coolness like the 18-inch rollable OLED.
There wasn't anything quite that mind-blowing displayed this year, but if you care about future TV tech, commercial and otherwise, there's still plenty of interesting stuff to see. Enjoy.