Sean Hollister/CNET

Android Wear 2.0 has arrived.

Google's revamped smartwatch operating system is now available. The update includes a redesigned user interface and adds new features that help make watches less reliant on phones, such as an on-watch app store and built-in keyboard. It also includes support for both Android Pay (mobile payments) and the Google Assistant, Google's intelligent voice assistant that debuted on the Pixel phone.

Android Wear 2.0 launches alongside two new LG smartwatches built in collaboration with Google: the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. Older watches will start to see the update later this month. Google has said each manufacturer is responsible for pushing the update, although it is confident that all compatible watches will be on Android Wear 2.0 by the end of March.

Here's the complete list of watches that will be updated to Android Wear 2.0.

Google previously said that it would be up to hardware partners to decide which watches would receive the update. However, David Singleton, Google's vice president of engineering for Android Wear, said that he believed there's no technical reason why they couldn't all get the new software.

The original Moto 360, Asus ZenWatch, LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live, all of which were released in 2014, are the only Android Wear watches that won't be updated to the latest version.