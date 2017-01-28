These are the techy, geeky toys to watch for in 2017

2:09 Close Drag

Tiny VR-enabled drones, inflatable Star Wars droids and a nippy electric skateboard were our favourites from this year's London Toy Fair.

The largest toy showcase in the UK, the Toy Fair sees brands from all over the world gather to show off what they think will be the biggest hits of the year. We hauled our cameras around the show floor to bring you our picks of the show.

29 Pokemon and Star Wars dominate 2017's hottest toys

We loved the inflatable, remote-controlled BB-8 droid, and can't wait to do ourselves an injury on the speedy Razor X Cruiser electric skateboard -- both of which you'll see shown off in our video from the show floor.

Here's a list of everything we highlighted in our video: