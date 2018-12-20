These AI-generated Christmas songs are so freakin' festive

John Kim/CNET

Ding-a-ling. It's impossible to escape the chiming melodies of holiday songs this time of year. Swedish AI company Made by AI decided we didn't already have enough jangling Christmas melodies haunting our every move, so it set an artificial-intelligence system loose to create some new ones.

The Christmas AI-generated tunes have some outstanding names, such as Peaches Twinkleleaves and Syllabub Chocolatebells. They're all jaunty and chime-y, and would be the perfect soundtrack for inside a shopping mall elevator.

Made by AI dropped some details on how they achieved this festive musical accomplishment. It involved feeding a hundred Christmas tunes in MIDI format to a neural network, which surprisingly didn't turn evil on its human makers.

Made by AI says it's happy with the results of its Christmas hack, but the company wishes it had more time to also generate lyrics to go along with the songs.

You can download your own AI Christmas song with your choice of bells, clarinet or glockenspiel as the main instrument. If you can't beat the Christmas music, you might as well join it.