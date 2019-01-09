CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

There are five ways to unlock the Lockly Secure Pro smart lock

Access the Lockly Secure Pro via the keypad, fingerprint scanner, key hole, app or voice command.

locklysecure-satin-nickel

Meet the Lockly Secure Pro smart lock.

 Lockly

Lockly has a new smart lock at CES 2019 -- the Lockly Secure Pro.

Other cool stuff

The Secure Pro deadbolt costs $300; the latch model costs $330. Both come in satin nickel and venetian bronze color finishes. 

There's five different ways to access the lock -- with a regular ol' key, via a key pad, with a fingerprint scan, via the app and with either Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. 

The lock runs on AA batteries and is supposed to last for at least a year.

Lockly's Secure Pro smart locks are expected to ship in early 2019. 

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

Now playing: Watch this: How to buy the right security camera for you
4:11
Next Article: Google Assistant now speaks 27 languages