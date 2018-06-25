Theo Jansen's Strandbeests are incredible up close

Made up of plastic PVC pipes and cable ties, Strandbeests don't sound impressive until you actually see them up close and moving.

Created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, these "animals" roam the beaches of Holland, where they are left alone to walk around until they stop moving, becoming "fossils." These large kinetic sculptures are wind-powered and come in various shapes and forms and are currently on display in Singapore at the ArtScience Museum for an exhibition called Wind Walkers: Theo Jansen's Strandbeests.

Split into four sections, the exhibition showcases Jansen's past work, how the Strandbeests move around, how they evolve from generation to generation as Jansen adds features and the last one, a look at how the Strandbeests get shared around the world.

The interactive elements of the exhibition makes the visit worthwhile. You get to drag along a caterpillar-ish Strandbeest, and watch as one of the largest Strandbeest come alive as it walks across the exhibition space.

Check out the gallery and video for more, and if you're heading to Singapore for a vacation from now till the end of September (when the exhibition ends), be sure to pop by the ArtScience Museum for a look into the magical world of Theo Jansen.

