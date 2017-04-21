'The X-Files' have reopened for 10 more episodes

Do you want to believe in "The X-Files" coming back? If so, good call on your part, because Fox announced Thursday that it's ordered a second installment of the series that returned in 2016.

"Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators -- these are the hallmarks of great TV shows," Fox President David Madden said in a statement. "And they are some of the reasons why 'The X-Files' has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide."

Your favorite faces are back. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reprise their roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully -- as if they could be replaced. Show creator Chris Carter will serve as executive producer.

"We can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of 'The X-Files," Madden said.

We're looking at 10 new episodes, with production beginning this summer and the show airing sometime in the 2017-18 TV season

In case you were abducted by aliens 25 years ago and missed out, the show focuses on two FBI agents delving into cases involving paranormal and alien activity. Mulder, whose own family's experience with alien abduction has him wanting to believe, partners with the more skeptical medical doctor Scully.

The show originally premiered in 1993. It ran for 9 seasons, winning 16 Emmys, 5 Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, and spawning two big-screen movies. The show then returned in 2016 with a six-episode season that took place 15 years after the original show.

Fans took Thursday's news calmly. Ha, who are we kidding? They were ecstatic.

@thexfiles OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R8qCaFuXLP — Maripa Iglesias ♉️👽 (@MaripaX_83) April 20, 2017

@thexfiles YEEEEEESSSSSSSSS!!!! Hallelujah!Time to go run through the street shouting for joy! pic.twitter.com/HplFICXauD — MelT (@DrDuchovny) April 20, 2017

