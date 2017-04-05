The web can't get enough of a girl singing down a well

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Oh, she's probably got a manager already. A deal, too.

But once she does all her interviews, she'll reminisce about where it all started.

Seventeen-year-old Tiffany Ruan -- who also calls herself Tiffany Day -- was on a trip to Italy with her Kansas high school.

They stopped by a well in Venice. Which made Day think she should sing down it.

But what to sing? If you've ever watched any TV singing show, you know that Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is a surefire hit. If you can sing it, that is.

She posted the results of her performance to Twitter last week, and for reasons that may never become clear, the Twitterers leaped upon it. Currently, it's enjoyed more than 127,000 retweets and 309,000 likes.

All this from just 48 seconds of singing. That's less than most "American Idol" auditions.

Moved by the response, Day has now posted a full-length version of the song to YouTube.

There, she apologizes for the state of her bedroom and for cutting out a verse because "i was in a rush to get it done today because im swamped with school work and stuff for the next few days."

Day didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, she told The Wichita Eagle that she was on the trip with her school choir.

"I looked over and saw my choir teacher with a group of students singing into (the well). I thought it was really cool, so I went over to record a video," she said.

One element of that video disturbs me. Who's the youth standing behind her? He's on his phone all the time and appears to be completely oblivious to her singing.

One day, he'll beg to be her backup dancer.

