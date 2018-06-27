If you love gadgets, here's a sight to behold: The inner workings of the Vivo Nex phone. It's got a motorized pop-up selfie cam that helps maximize your screen real estate -- since the camera doesn't have to live on the front of the phone. No notch!
We just unboxed this phone, but MyFixGuide has actually already torn it apart, revealing for the first time how that mechanism actually works.
Need a closer look? Here's a photo they took:
As you can see, it's not a simple spring-loaded mechanism -- the motor spins a spiral-shaped gear that raises the platform up and down. And each time, the ribbon cable that connects the camera has to delicately fold and unfold.
When you put it all together, this is the result:
It's not the only phone with a slide-out camera though. Check out the Oppo Find X:
We're looking to bring you a full review of the Vivo Nex in the near future.
Discuss: The Vivo Nex has a pop-up selfie cam -- here's how it works
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.