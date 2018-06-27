The Vivo Nex has a pop-up selfie cam -- here's how it works

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you love gadgets, here's a sight to behold: The inner workings of the Vivo Nex phone. It's got a motorized pop-up selfie cam that helps maximize your screen real estate -- since the camera doesn't have to live on the front of the phone. No notch!

We just unboxed this phone, but MyFixGuide has actually already torn it apart, revealing for the first time how that mechanism actually works.

MyFixGuide

Need a closer look? Here's a photo they took:

MyFixGuide

As you can see, it's not a simple spring-loaded mechanism -- the motor spins a spiral-shaped gear that raises the platform up and down. And each time, the ribbon cable that connects the camera has to delicately fold and unfold.

When you put it all together, this is the result:

CNET

It's not the only phone with a slide-out camera though. Check out the Oppo Find X:

Oppo

We're looking to bring you a full review of the Vivo Nex in the near future.