The Verde treadmill generates electricity while you run

Gym equipment maker SportsArt has a new treadmill on display here at CES 2019.

Called the Verde, and part of the company's Eco-Powr line of products, SportsArt says this treadmill is designed with sustainability in mind.

The Verde's slatted belt has a similar look to Peloton's Tread, but there's more happening behind the scenes. The Verde has an "electromagnetic and mechanical braking system to generate electricity during a workout," according to SportsArt.

Every time you jump on the Verde to walk or run, you could produce usable energy and power other gadgets in your house. It's an intriguing concept that's unique among the growing number of smart home fitness devices and services due to its ability to generate energy.

